Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $386.12 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 4.0% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $386,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Booking by 12.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Booking by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,282.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,385.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2,184.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,372.13 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.