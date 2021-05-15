Yacktman Asset Management LP Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,518,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,987 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 3.6% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.15% of The Coca-Cola worth $343,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 27.0% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 230,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 49,157 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 37,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.4% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $235.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.78.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

