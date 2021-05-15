Yacktman Asset Management LP Invests $206.79 Million in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,698,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,786,000. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 2.2% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. Desjardins increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $34.38 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of -95.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.29%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

