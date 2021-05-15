Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Yandex were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,708 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Yandex by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,242 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,614,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $529,809,000 after buying an additional 549,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,364,000 after buying an additional 573,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at $218,989,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YNDX. TheStreet cut Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Renaissance Capital raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $63.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.66. Yandex has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $74.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

