YETI (NYSE:YETI) Cut to C at TheStreet

YETI (NYSE:YETI) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

YETI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Get YETI alerts:

NYSE YETI opened at $88.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 113.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $90.65.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares in the company, valued at $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.