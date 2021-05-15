YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $105.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on YETI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.00.

NYSE YETI traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.55. 2,548,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,128. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average is $71.22. YETI has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,775.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 600.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

