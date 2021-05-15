YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at KeyCorp

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on YETI. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. YETI has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $2.73 on Friday, hitting $88.55. 2,548,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. YETI has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $90.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,057,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in YETI by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

