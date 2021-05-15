YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.280-2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.YETI also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.28-2.32 EPS.

NYSE:YETI traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.22. YETI has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,775.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.