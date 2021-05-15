yOUcash (YOUC) Trading 52.9% Higher Over Last Week

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 15th. yOUcash has a total market cap of $156.51 million and $36,933.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, yOUcash has traded 52.9% higher against the US dollar. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0759 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,062,834,832 coins. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

