Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to Post $0.85 EPS

Equities analysts expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to announce $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.77. DISH Network reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $3.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%.

DISH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 30.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.82. 1,845,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,465,364. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.54. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

