Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. Osisko Gold Royalties reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Osisko Gold Royalties.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $49.54 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 72.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.93.

Shares of OR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 751,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,425. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.