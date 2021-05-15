Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.24 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SANM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sanmina during the first quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SANM stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.35. 397,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,745. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

