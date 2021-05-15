Zacks: Analysts Expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Core Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLB. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,020,000 after purchasing an additional 836,653 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $15,174,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,047,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,774,000 after purchasing an additional 142,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 667,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after purchasing an additional 139,732 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

