Zacks: Analysts Expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is $0.04. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $4,290,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 224,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 139,473 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTAI opened at $27.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 235.71%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

