Zacks: Analysts Expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $143.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will post $143.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.30 million and the highest is $146.40 million. MasterCraft Boat posted sales of $51.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 180.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year sales of $513.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $509.60 million to $516.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $581.33 million, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $595.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 142,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.68 million, a PE ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 2.26. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $33.00.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

