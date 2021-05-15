Zacks: Analysts Expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Post Earnings of $3.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to announce earnings of $3.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.79 to $4.31. The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings per share of $3.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $9.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.86.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.99. The stock had a trading volume of 204,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,479. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.97 and a 200-day moving average of $212.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,251. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

