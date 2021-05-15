Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will post sales of $3.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.20 million and the lowest is $1.92 million. Arbutus Biopharma posted sales of $1.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 162.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year sales of $15.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.22 million to $48.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.59 million, with estimates ranging from $8.50 million to $85.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABUS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 720,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,330. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $252.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.