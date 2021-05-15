Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $217.57 Million

Equities analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will post sales of $217.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $222.74 million and the lowest is $212.40 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $238.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $863.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $854.40 million to $875.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $972.49 million, with estimates ranging from $931.80 million to $987.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%.

EVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.73.

NYSE:EVH opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60.

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $427,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

