Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.23 Million

Brokerages forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will announce sales of $7.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.90 million and the lowest is $5.55 million. GreenPower Motor posted sales of $640,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,029.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $14.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.06 million to $16.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $55.46 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $70.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.12. 119,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,064. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $315.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.30. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

In related news, CEO Fraser Atkinson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,078,359.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

