Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will announce sales of $141.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.40 million to $153.36 million. Inter Parfums posted sales of $49.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 186.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year sales of $704.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $711.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $779.10 million, with estimates ranging from $770.30 million to $787.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $15,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $13,906,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $11,113,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $9,115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,243,000 after buying an additional 147,366 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IPAR traded up $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,218. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $77.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

