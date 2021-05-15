Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. MoneyGram International also posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.28 million.

MGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 270,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.73. 1,342,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,223,898. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. MoneyGram International has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $615.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.95.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

