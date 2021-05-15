Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 20.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSBC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $77,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jill E. York acquired 4,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $297,640 in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,245. The firm has a market cap of $408.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

