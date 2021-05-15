Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to Announce -$0.74 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will report ($0.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the lowest is ($0.85). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.78). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

In other Outset Medical news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $142,715.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,715.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $197,765,450.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,041,361 shares of company stock worth $206,072,282 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Outset Medical during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.95.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.