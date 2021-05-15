Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to Announce -$0.74 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will report ($0.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the lowest is ($0.85). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.78). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

In other Outset Medical news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $142,715.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,715.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $197,765,450.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,041,361 shares of company stock worth $206,072,282 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Outset Medical during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.95.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

