Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.47 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will post sales of $6.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $13.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $29.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.41 million to $30.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $23.93 million, with estimates ranging from $16.88 million to $29.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 59.11%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,747.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 190,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 934.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 172,852 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 810,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 128,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 83,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.64.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

