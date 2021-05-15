Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Sprout Social posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.91.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $99,645.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,484 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $170,253.36. Insiders have sold 210,350 shares of company stock worth $12,990,763 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $236,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sprout Social by 201.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 34,039 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $1,526,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.06. Sprout Social has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $82.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.40.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

