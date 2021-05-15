Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to Post $3.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will report earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.18. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings of $2.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $12.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.28 to $13.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

TROW stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,565. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.43. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $110.69 and a 12 month high of $192.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

