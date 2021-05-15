Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) will report sales of $3.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported sales of $2.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $14.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.58 billion to $15.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.50 billion to $18.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GT shares. Argus raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

GT stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

