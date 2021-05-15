Zacks: Brokerages Expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.35 Million

Analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to announce $547.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $568.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $533.00 million. DexCom posted sales of $451.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.94.

Shares of DXCM traded up $9.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.25. 804,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,172. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.71, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $378.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.11.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.98, for a total transaction of $439,131.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,759,837.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total value of $772,556.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $332,096.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $14,784,421. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 23.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in DexCom by 25.2% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in DexCom by 30.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in DexCom by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 179,997 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,689,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in DexCom by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

