Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the highest is ($0.71). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($3.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $409,639.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,639.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $107,309.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,703 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

