Zacks: Brokerages Expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.27 Billion

Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will report $22.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.76 billion and the highest is $22.58 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $18.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year sales of $91.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.16 billion to $91.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $96.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.45 billion to $96.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $170.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $448.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

