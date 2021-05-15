Zacks: Brokerages Expect NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.22 Million

Analysts expect NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to announce $175.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.45 million and the highest is $176.00 million. NV5 Global posted sales of $162.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $736.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.80.

Shares of NVEE traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.53. 80,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,015. NV5 Global has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $109.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 424.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 159,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after buying an additional 129,385 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,344,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 11.1% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 710,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,617,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,269,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 158,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after buying an additional 45,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

