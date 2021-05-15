Zacks: Brokerages Expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Radius Health reported earnings of ($0.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.95. 273,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,701. The stock has a market cap of $989.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.18. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at $1,320,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 481,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 40,542 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

