Zacks: Brokerages Expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report $4.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the highest is $4.92 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $18.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.83 million to $20.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.29 million, with estimates ranging from $8.67 million to $19.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 743.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYRS. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $45,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 321,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,617.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1,873.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 122,466 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,085,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $16,953,000.

Shares of SYRS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,398. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $322.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

