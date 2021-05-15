Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will announce $93.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.70 million to $93.70 million. The Descartes Systems Group posted sales of $83.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full year sales of $390.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $393.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $434.30 million, with estimates ranging from $430.60 million to $438.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Descartes Systems Group.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DSGX. Barclays increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 120,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,726. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 109.85 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average is $60.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

