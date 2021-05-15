Zacks: Brokerages Expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Post $0.87 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.79. ViacomCBS reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

VIAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.91. 17,029,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,336,816. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.14. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

