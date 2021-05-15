Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Sell

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

CPSS opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $95.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.57. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 27.86 and a current ratio of 27.86.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 47.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

