Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

Get DraftKings alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DKNG. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.12.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in DraftKings by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 7.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.