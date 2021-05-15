Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) to Sell

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.95.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

