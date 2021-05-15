Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BNS. Barclays increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.09.

NYSE:BNS opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average is $56.10. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $35.29 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.7133 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 47,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

