Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Hold

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WNEB. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $209.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $9.24.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,440,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,000 after buying an additional 172,920 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,764,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,878,000 after buying an additional 85,800 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 350,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 56,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

