Zacks Investment Research Lowers Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.27.

CTVA stock opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. Corteva has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Corteva by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corteva (CTVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.