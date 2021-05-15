Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) to Hold

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Shares of EXP opened at $151.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $52.26 and a 52-week high of $153.30.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $2,676,060 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $1,963,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

