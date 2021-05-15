Zacks Investment Research Lowers Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.09.

GH stock opened at $112.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.68. Guardant Health has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total value of $656,271.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,158.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 7,388 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $1,182,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,828,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,781,661.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,187,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $5,829,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

