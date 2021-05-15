Zacks Investment Research Lowers Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.71.

NASDAQ PERI opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.62 million, a PE ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.84.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Perion Network by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Perion Network by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $1,325,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

