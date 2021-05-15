Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) to Hold

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Sunday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,045,000 after buying an additional 768,077 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,110,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,308,000 after purchasing an additional 556,450 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,404,000 after purchasing an additional 542,022 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,301,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,673,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,028,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 34,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.