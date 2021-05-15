Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) to Buy

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

