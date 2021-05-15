Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) to “Buy”

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $97.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

BRKS stock opened at $92.11 on Thursday. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.60.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,211,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,399,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

