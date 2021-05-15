Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gossamer Bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.43.

Shares of GOSS opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,054.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,747.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $26,576,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 851.1% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 100,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after buying an additional 62,411 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

