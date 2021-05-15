Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.58.

PLTK stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,815. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $23.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.07 million. Playtika’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,447,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,115,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,354,000.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

