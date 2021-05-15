Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Standex International (NYSE:SXI) to Buy

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $112.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

SXI opened at $102.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.16. Standex International has a 12 month low of $43.15 and a 12 month high of $108.17.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.65 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $242,996.70. Also, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $52,687.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,949 shares in the company, valued at $476,687.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,217 shares of company stock worth $485,684 over the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Standex International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,099,000 after purchasing an additional 109,942 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 657,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 436,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,674 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 348,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

